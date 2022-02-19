Man charged with exposure incident involving teenage girls in East Grinstead

Monuzar Hussain Hamza, unemployed and of no fixed address, appeared in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court yesterday (Friday, February 18). He was remanded in custody pending a trial on June 6 after pleading not guilty, police confirmed.

According to police, at about 3pm on Monday (February 14) the four girls, aged 14 and 15, were walking along Moat Road, when a man shouted at them whilst exposing himself and acting indecently towards them. The girls shouted back at him and he ran off.

There have been no other similar reports but anyone who was in the Moat Road area on mid-Monday afternoon and saw any suspicious activity, please contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 664 of 14/02.