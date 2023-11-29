BREAKING

Man charged with five counts of burglary in Eastbourne

A 33 year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary at businesses in Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
Sam Pole
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Sussex Police have reported that between April and October this year, Qualisea Restaurant, Malayam Restaurant, Gelato Famoso ice cream parlour, Magic Fingers sewing shop, and the Polish Delicatessen were all burgled.

Pedro Nobrega, 33, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 8 November and was released on conditional bail. He is due to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.