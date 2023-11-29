Man charged with five counts of burglary in Eastbourne
A 33 year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary at businesses in Eastbourne.
Sussex Police have reported that between April and October this year, Qualisea Restaurant, Malayam Restaurant, Gelato Famoso ice cream parlour, Magic Fingers sewing shop, and the Polish Delicatessen were all burgled.
Pedro Nobrega, 33, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 8 November and was released on conditional bail. He is due to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.