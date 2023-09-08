Man charged with five offences following police pursuit in Eastbourne
Cameron Bailey, 25, of Foxglove Road, Eastbourne, has been charged with failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and possession of cannabis.
The charge comes after a Citroen Picasso was raised to police as a suspicious vehicle, and later spotted by officers around 4.30pm on August 28 on the A259 Pevensey Bay Road.
A pursuit was authorised, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, but was aborted by ground-based units for the safety of other road users and after the Citroen Picasso had rammed into a police car.
It was relocated a short time later in Dutchells Way, Eastbourne, following a call from a member of the public, with the occupants having fled. A dog unit was deployed and soon after Bailey was arrested.
The vehicle was recovered for forensic examination.
Bailey appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on August 30 and was remanded in custody, to appear before Lewes Crown Court on September 29.
Two other occupants who fled from the car are being sought by police. Anyone with information about the incident or dash cam or other related video, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 933 of 28/08.