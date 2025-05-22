Man charged with multiple counts of shoplifting from West Sussex Marks & Spencer
Sussex Police said Jamie Hendey was arrested on Tuesday, May 20 and charged with 11 offences from the store, in London Road, East Grinstead, between April 12 and May 18.
The 31-year-old, of London Road, East Grinstead, has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 22, the force added.
Imran Asghar, Superintendent for Crawley and Mid Sussex, said: “My officers and staff worked tirelessly ensuring the suspect was arrested as soon as we identified him from a video posted on social media.”
