Man charged with multiple counts of shoplifting from West Sussex Marks & Spencer

A man has been charged with multiple counts of shoplifting from a Marks & Spencer in West Sussex, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Jamie Hendey was arrested on Tuesday, May 20 and charged with 11 offences from the store, in London Road, East Grinstead, between April 12 and May 18.

The 31-year-old, of London Road, East Grinstead, has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 22, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imran Asghar, Superintendent for Crawley and Mid Sussex, said: “My officers and staff worked tirelessly ensuring the suspect was arrested as soon as we identified him from a video posted on social media.”

A man has been charged with multiple counts of shoplifting from Marks & Spencer in East Grinstead. Picture by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.