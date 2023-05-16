A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Crawley, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said Holly Sanchez was found deceased at a bungalow in Oates Walk around 9am on Saturday, May 13. A post mortem revealed she had died as a result of serious head injuries, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said three men were arrested on suspicion of murder. Two of them – a 37-year-old and a 60-year-old from Crawley – have since been released on conditional bail, Sussex Police added.

The third suspect – 30-year-old Ryan Evans, of Oates Walk, Crawley – has been charged with murder, police confirmed. He was remanded in custody and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday [May 16] where he was further remanded for a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, May 17, Sussex Police added.

Sussex Police have clarified that Holly was from Crawley but was not living at the address at the time of her death.

Her next of kin are being supported at this difficult time, police added.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Gladstone.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

1 . Man charged with murder of woman, 32, found 'deceased' in Crawley bungalow A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Crawley, Sussex Police have confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Man charged with murder of woman, 32, found 'deceased' in Crawley bungalow A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Crawley, Sussex Police have confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Man charged with murder of woman, 32, found 'deceased' in Crawley bungalow A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Crawley, Sussex Police have confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Man charged with murder of woman, 32, found 'deceased' in Crawley bungalow A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Crawley, Sussex Police have confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell