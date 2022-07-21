Man charged with raping woman in Horsham Park

Police say the man has also been charged with theft and fraud offences following information received in response to a public appeal.

Bilal Huseyin, 32, of Lambs Farm Road, Horsham, is accused of raping the woman on June 16 and with the theft and fraudulent use of her bank card.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court today (Thursday July 21) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 18.

Police say that he was arrested on June 27 and was released on bail the following day while enquiries continued.

Officers had appealed for witnesses who may have been in the Horsham Park area between 10pm and midnight on June 16 to come forward.

Huseyin was re-arrested on July 20 and charged.