A woman in her late teens reported being sexually assaulted after consuming drugs with a man at a hotel in Brighton on Tuesday evening (12 March).

Police said that she reported the incident to police and an urgent investigation was launched while she was supported by specialist officers.

Yousuf Dar, 23, of Main Road in Romford, was arrested on Saturday (16 March) and subsequently charged with administering a substance with intent to stupefy to allow sexual activity, sexual assault, voyeurism, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (18 March), Dar was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 15 April.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said: “Sussex Police takes any reports of spiking extremely seriously and we will do all we can to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Alongside our partners, we will continue to put measures in place to identify and protect vulnerable people and help prevent people falling victim to spiking in the first place.

