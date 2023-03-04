A man convicted of the manslaughter of a father in Emsworth has been jailed for more than five years, police said.

Officers said Tarin Linfield was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 3, following the death of 47-year-old Stephen Harrington.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Stephen was found with a serious head injury on land along Marlpit Lane on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later.

“An investigation was launched and three people – Thomas Goldring, Joseph Butler, and Tarin Linfield – were subsequently charged with his murder. They were remanded in prison to stand trial on January 23, 2023.

Tarin Linfield, 21, of Common Road, Hambrook. Picture from Sussex Police

“Goldring, 21, died in December 2022. As a result, any statements provided by him as part of the investigation could no longer be used as evidence in court.

“Linfield, 21, of Common Road, Hambrook, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a charge of manslaughter and conspiracy to steal. This was accepted by the court.”

Police explained that Linfield was sentenced to seven years for the manslaughter, reduced to five years and four months for a guilty plea. He was also sentenced to 15 months for conspiracy to steal to run concurrently, officers added.

The spokesperson said: “Butler, 23, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a charge of conspiracy to steal. This was accepted by the court and he was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years.

“It was the prosecution’s case that the suspects attended Marlpit Lane that night to steal from Stephen Harrington.”

Police said their investigation determined Stephen died as a result of a severe blow to the head, believed to be caused by a piece of wood.

Senior investigating officer Gareth Hicks added: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the sudden and heart-breaking death of a completely innocent and much-loved family man.

“From the outset, we’ve had to rely on the defendants’ accounts to try and piece together the events of that night. Unfortunately, only those who were there will ever know exactly what happened.