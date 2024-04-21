Man disqualified from driving and found after falling asleep at the wheel over the drink-driving limit in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On March 30, it was reported that a man had been seen drink-driving in the car park of the Goldsmith Leisure Centre in Eridge Road in Crowborough.

Following police attendance, Mark Bailey, 49, of Stephens Road in Tunbridge Wells was found asleep at the wheel of his car, with the engine still running.

After appearing drowsy and confused, he was asked to provide a roadside breath test and failed, police added.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and transported to custody.

Bailey tested positive for 88 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The following day, Bailey was charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and was bailed pending his next court appearance.

On April 17 at Hastings Magistrates' Court, Bailey pleaded guilty to the charge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a fine of £1894.

Police Constable Daniel Broad said: “Following reports from vigilant members of the public, Bailey was promptly located by officers and prevented from continuing his journey and putting the community in danger.