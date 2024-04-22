Man fighting for his life after assault by teenagers in Surrey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Surrey Police said its investigation ‘remains ongoing’ following a ‘serious assault’ in Leatherhead last night (Sunday, April 21).
"Officers were called to Cleeve Road around 11.30pm following reports of a man who had been left with serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said.
"He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
“It is believed he was attacked by three to four men, who are described as in their late teens and dressed in black.”
Police said the group are believed to have carried out the assault ‘sometime between 11 and 11.30pm’.
The road remains currently closed at the junction with Randals Crescent while officers ‘carry out further enquiries’ and ‘will remain so for the time being’.
Detective Inspector Jo Horner, who is leading the investigation, said: “We appreciate that the road closure is inconvenient for local residents, particularly people trying to access the nursery school, and we want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to progress our enquiries and ensure that the cordon is lifted as soon as possible. I want to thank the local community for their patience while we go about doing this.
"If you have any information or concerns about what has happened, our officers will be in the area today and will be happy to do what they can to reassure you.”
The police are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone with any other information which could help progress the investigation.
If you can help, please contact the police, quoting crime reference PR/45240044610 via webchat, an online report or by calling 101. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.