Man found guilty of murder after body found in East Sussex

A man has been convicted of the murder of a man whose body was found in East Sussex.

Kent Police said that Stephen Castle killed Wayne Woodgate following a chance encounter in the town centre which led to him being forced into a van.

Kent Police said that Stephen Castle killed Wayne Woodgate following a chance encounter in the town centre which led to him being forced into a van.

A spokesperson for Kent Police added: “At around 3.30pm on October 17, 2024, Mr Woodgate, 54, was walking in Goods Station Road when he was confronted by Castle, who bore a long-standing grudge against the victim.

“He was threatened by Castle and made to enter a Peugeot van driven by another man.

Stephen Castle, 59. Picture: Kent Police

“The altercation was seen by concerned witnesses who called police and the van was tracked to Castle’s home in Hastings Road, near Matfield.”

Police added that Castle was arrested for kidnap and initially claimed he had met the victim to exchange drugs insisting Mr Woodgate had been left safe at a nearby location in the town.

The spokesperson added: “Officers located a hire vehicle next to Castle’s address, a Renault van. Analysis of automatic number plate recognition cameras showed the vehicle had left his home at 4.15pm and travelled towards a remote location, in East Sussex.

“Castle was initially bailed but rearrested on October 22 on suspicion of murder.

“Whilst in custody Castle protested about leaving his cell for an interview saying: ‘there's no point, I may as well go straight to prison; I'm going to do 25 years anyway'.

“He had been murdered with a ligature, shortly after meeting Castle who had driven him to his home.

"At Maidstone Crown Court, Castle, 59, admitted killing his victim but claimed he had not intended to do so.

“He denied a charge of murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

“A trial took place which concluded on May 28 2025, when a jury found him guilty of murder by unanimous verdict.

“Castle will be sentenced at the same court on June 26.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, said: “Stephen Castle brutally killed a man he knew over a disagreement they had in the past. His actions after they met by chance in Tunbridge Wells were determined, ruthless and ultimately led to the senseless death of a much-loved father and grandfather.

"Castle has left a family in deep mourning and I only hope this conviction allows them some form of closure. I would like to thank the witnesses who assisted our investigation and ultimately helped us bring this violent criminal to justice.”