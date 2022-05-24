Sussex Police has confirmed why an area of Brighton city centre was sealed off this afternoon (Tuesday, May 24).

A police spokesman said: "Police responded to reports of a fight involving a group of people in Western Road, Brighton, at 2.20pm on Tuesday (May 24).

"Some of the individuals involved were reported to be carrying weapons.

"Officers arrived and searched the area for the suspects, who remain outstanding.

"A man was found in nearby Elm Grove with serious injuries and treated by the ambulance service."

The spokesman added: "This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public."