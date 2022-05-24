Man found with serious injuries after 'fight' in Brighton city centre

Police said it was believed to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public

By Nicola Caines
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 5:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 5:51 pm

Sussex Police has confirmed why an area of Brighton city centre was sealed off this afternoon (Tuesday, May 24).

A police spokesman said: "Police responded to reports of a fight involving a group of people in Western Road, Brighton, at 2.20pm on Tuesday (May 24).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

"Some of the individuals involved were reported to be carrying weapons.

Police responded to reports of a fight involving a group of people in Western Road

"Officers arrived and searched the area for the suspects, who remain outstanding.

"A man was found in nearby Elm Grove with serious injuries and treated by the ambulance service."

The spokesman added: "This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public."

HAVE YOU READ: Four jailed for life for murder of Henfield student | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

Part of Western Road was sealed off by Castle Street

Read More

Read More
Grace: Peter James's delight as Brighton-based detective Grace is commissioned f...