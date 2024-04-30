Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said Adrian Walker was given a five-year CBO when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 22 April.

Police said the order prevents him from:

Remaining on any retail premises within the county of Sussex when asked to leave

Entering any Co-op store in Sussex

Entering any Morrisons Daily in West Sussex

Entering any retail store in Dorsten Square, Crawley

Adrian Walker has been handed a criminal behaviour order for his prolific offending in West Sussex. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police said the incidents took place between August 30, 2023 and April 9 in Crawley. A total of 19 of the thefts were from Co-op, Dorsten Square, Sussex Police added.

Police said the total value of items he stole is £1,463.23.

Sussex Police said Walker admitted to 22 counts of shoplifting and one count of theft from a property when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on April 15.

Sergeant Andy Bryant, of the Tactical Enforcement Unit, said: “The order is necessary and proportionate to protect businesses in Sussex from significant financial loss, and to prevent Walker from committing further crimes.

“His behaviour shows that he thought he could keep offending, but this order will stop him from doing so.

“If he breaches his CBO, he will be put before courts and he will be behind bars.”