Man hospitalised following group street fight in Bognor Regis

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a violent assault in Bognor Regis which left a man needing hospital treatment.

Sussex Police had responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people on High Street at around 12.15am on April 16.

Part of the group then made their way down Sudley Road at around 12:30am and a man was found unconscious with a visible head injury.

Anyone who recognises this man, might have witnessed the assault, or has any other information is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting reference 47220067769.

The man in the image is described as white, aged in his 20’s, with brown hair. He was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved sweatshirt with red and white shoulders, light coloured trousers, and black trainers with white soles.