Man hospitalised following group street fight in Bognor Regis

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found unconscious and with a head injury following a group brawl in Bognor Regis.

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 8:41 am

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a violent assault in Bognor Regis which left a man needing hospital treatment.

Sussex Police had responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people on High Street at around 12.15am on April 16.

Part of the group then made their way down Sudley Road at around 12:30am and a man was found unconscious with a visible head injury.

Anyone who recognises this man, might have witnessed the assault, or has any other information is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting reference 47220067769.

The man in the image is described as white, aged in his 20’s, with brown hair. He was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved sweatshirt with red and white shoulders, light coloured trousers, and black trainers with white soles.

