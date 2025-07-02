Man hospitalised following stabbing in East Sussex

Police were called to Marine Parade in Brighton shortly before 9.30am on July 2, following reports of a man with a knife.

Officers confirmed that the man was arrested and the incident is being linked to a stabbing nearby.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man with a knife in Marine Parade, Brighton, shortly before 9.30am on July 2.

"Officers attended and a man was arrested and taken into police custody.

"We are aware of a report of a stabbing nearby, and a man has been taken to hospital. The incident is being treated as linked.

"Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 456 of 02/07."

