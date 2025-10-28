Man in 60’s hospitalised following assault in Eastbourne

A man in his 60’s was hospitalised following an assault in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that a man was taken to hospital after a report of a confrontation involving the victim, a man in his 60s, and younger man, in Canute Close in the Crumbles area of the town.

The spokesperson added: “It happened at about 6.20pm on Sunday, October 26.

“The victim was treated by paramedics and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

“The suspect is described as white, wearing dark clothing, a face covering and white trainers. He left the area in the direction of Alfred Road, passing Brittany Court.”

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said: “This was a serious assault, and we are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“We are also appealing for anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage in the area at the time to report information to us.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while this matter is investigated.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting Operation Ariel, serial 1061 of 26/10.”