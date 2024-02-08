Man in his fifties found dead in Arundel, Sussex Police say
A man in his fifties was discovered dead in Arundel yesterday (Wednesday, 7 February) a Sussex Police spokesperson has confirmed.
Officers were called to Crown Yard Car Park at 2.15pm yesterday, to reports of concern for a man, who was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed, and enquiries to establish the full facts have been launched, although there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time. A file is being prepared for HM Coroner.