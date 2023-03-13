A man 'in possession of a 10-inch kitchen knife' has been jailed following a robbery at a Co-op in West Sussex, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said Craig Baker entered the Co-Op in Ifield Drive, Crawley in possession of a 10-inch kitchen knife and demanded that a member of staff behind the counter hand over cash.

She refused and was able to activate the security alarm, Sussex Police added.

In the meantime, a second member of staff became aware of what was happening and attempted to intervene, police reported.

Craig Baker, who was 'in possession of a 10-inch kitchen knife', has been jailed following a robbery at a Co-op in West Sussex, Sussex Police has reported. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

In response to this, Baker hit him in the face. He then forced his way behind the counter and stole two bottles of vodka, Sussex Police added.

As he left the store, he threatened a customer whilst still holding the knife, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said officers, including armed units, responded to the scene of the incident on November 13 last year and fingerprints were recovered from the till area. The prints matched those belonging to Baker, 43, of no fixed address, police added.

Sussex Police said he was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a knife in public and threatening a person with a knife in public.

In an interview, police said he confessed: “I didn’t mean to do anything naughty… You guys have done the right thing getting me off the streets.”

Sussex Police said Baker was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to all offences.

At Lewes Crown Court on February 10, he was sentenced to a total of 32 months’ imprisonment, police confirmed.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Catherine Richardson, said: “Baker committed these offences whilst brandishing a large kitchen knife, causing a number of people including staff and customers to fear for their lives.

“Thanks to the swift actions of the staff, who activated the store alarm, we were able to quickly respond to the scene and ensure no one had been seriously hurt.

“Forensics investigators took prints from the store, which led to the identification and arrest of Baker within 24 hours.