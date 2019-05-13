Man injured in unprovoked and sustained attack in Uckfield

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw an unprovoked attack on a 26-year-old man in Uckfield shortly before 4pm on Sunday (May 12).

The victim was walking from the Tesco store in Bell Lane past the civic centre and onto the High Street when a group of youths approached him from Luxford Field and began kicking and punching him.

The attack continued onto the High Street before the man was able to escape. He suffered injuries to his face, ribs, arms and legs for which he attended hospital before being allowed home.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have mobile phone or dash-cam images of the incident, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 770 of 12/05.

Alternatively it is possible to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555111.