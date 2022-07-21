Man jailed for 10 years after Hastings and Eastbourne drug raids

Omar Lofty, 27, of Buckingham Road, London, NW10, was given a 10 year and eight month sentence at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 15, after pleading guilty to being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Officers seized crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a total estimated potential street value of up to £1,125, 000, and a total of £154,430.22 cash, police added.

Detective Sergeant Greg Montier said: “This is yet another positive outcome that shows the effective collaborative working between three police forces, as part of our determination to disrupt those responsible for county lines drug dealing which has a large negative impact on local people and local services.

“Our primary focus remains on reducing the harm that comes from the drugs trade, including drug deaths and the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children. We continue to put dealers under more pressure every month.”

Lofty had been been arrested on Wednesday, May 4, at his home address, as part of a series of dawn raids at addresses in Eastbourne, Hastings and London, police said.

Sussex Police, supported by London's Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, led the execution of 19 drugs warrants, resulting in 18 arrests on suspicion of involvement in the supply of Class A drugs.