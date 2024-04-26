Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sharon Abraham failed to stop for 75-year-old pedestrian, Andrew Forest, at a zebra crossing in Upperton Road last July, Sussex Police said.

He had reportedly reached an estimated 52mph in a 30mph zone and, after striking Mr Forest, drove away and did not report the collision to police, a spokesperson for the force said.

Mr Forest died as a result of his injuries.

Sharon Abraham. Photo: Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court on April 25, Abraham appeared for sentencing after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. The court heard how Abraham went to a shop the morning after the incident to buy a cover to hide the damage to his vehicle.

Sussex Police said the collision happened just hours after Abraham had passed his driving test.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “He had previously held a driving licence abroad for nine years, and was then required to take a full UK driving test.

"The 27-year-old, a student formerly of Compton Street, Eastbourne, was jailed for six years and was disqualified from driving for eight years.

“The sentence would have been nine years in prison had the case gone to trial, but it was reduced because of Abraham’s early guilty plea.

“Abraham will also have to take an extended re-test before he can drive again.”

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and Roads Policing Unit gathered evidence, including CCTV footage, which showed the incident. Abraham was traced and arrested 16 hours after the collision.

Police added: “At interview he claimed he had not been speeding, and claimed he was sure the collision was not his fault. Abraham also claimed he intended to hand himself in to the police.

“His phone was seized, and it showed he had searched for ‘hit and run collision UK law’ before deleting the history.

“Had Abraham been travelling at the speed limit, the collision would not have happened.”

Delivering the sentence, Her Honour Judge Christine Laing KC, said: “You were driving at a speed which was highly inappropriate for the prevailing road and weather conditions.

“Secondly, you drove with a lack of attention for a substantial period of time and it was only in the last second or two that you braked.

“This case is aggravated by the fact that you only stopped momentarily before driving off. It must have been obvious at the very least there must have been terrible injuries, but your thoughts were of yourself and your car.”

After the case, Mr Forrest’s family said: “Andy was a much-loved family member and it’s hard to overstate the [effect] his sudden death has had on us all. Our children and their children loved Andy and he loved them.

"He was also very well known in the Eastbourne community through his art exhibitions and his involvement with the Towner gallery and was an active member of several societies.

“Nothing will bring him back. He could not say goodbye to those he loved. He was taken far too soon from our lives and we all miss him greatly.