Man jailed for more than seven years following burglary near Haywards Heath
On November 2, 2021 at around 2.50pm, police said they were called to reports of a burglary on Brook Street, Cuckfield.
Sussex Police said a man broke in and was caught rummaging through a wardrobe by the owner.
Following an altercation, where the victim – a 44-year-old man – suffered minor injuries, the suspect fled the property with jewellery worth thousands of pounds.
On January 18, 2022, Sussex Police said he was arrested in connection with the incident and identified as Justin Collins, 46, of no fixed address.
Police said he was charged with burglary with violence and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 14, 2023, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment.
Investigating officer Alicia Smith said: “This is a fantastic result for a burglary offence, and even more so as Collins caused increased stress and concern for the victim. I hope this case can set a precedent and others who think about committing these types of crimes can see they will get a robust sentence.”