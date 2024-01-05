Man jailed for more than seven years following burglary near Haywards Heath

A man has been jailed for more than seven years following a burglary near Haywards Heath, Sussex Police have reported.

On November 2, 2021 at around 2.50pm, police said they were called to reports of a burglary on Brook Street, Cuckfield.

Sussex Police said a man broke in and was caught rummaging through a wardrobe by the owner.

Following an altercation, where the victim – a 44-year-old man – suffered minor injuries, the suspect fled the property with jewellery worth thousands of pounds.

Justin Collins has been jailed for more than seven years following a burglary near Haywards Heath. Picture courtesy of Haywards Heath

On January 18, 2022, Sussex Police said he was arrested in connection with the incident and identified as Justin Collins, 46, of no fixed address.

Police said he was charged with burglary with violence and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 14, 2023, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment.