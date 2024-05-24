Man jailed for theft, fraud, and robbery offences following crime spree in East Surrey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for theft, fraud, and robbery offences following a crime spree in East Surrey during September and October last year, Surrey Police have reported.

Over the course of a month, police said Kieran Telfer, 28, committed a series of offences in Horley, Redhill, and Leatherhead.

On September 20, Surrey Police said Telfer attended the job centre in Redhill and brazenly stole a purse belonging to a member of staff from a handbag under her desk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afterwards, police said he went to various convenience stores on Horley Road in Redhill and Victoria Road in Horley, where he made over £300 worth of fraudulent transactions before the card was cancelled.

A man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for theft, fraud, and robbery offences following a crime spree in East Surrey during September and October last year, Surrey Police have reported. Picture by National World

Just over a month later, Surrey Police said he carried out two robberies in Leatherhead.

On October 23, police said Telfer was getting out of a taxi in Leatherhead when he asked the driver if he could change a £50.

As the driver rolled down the window to give change, police said Telfer hit the driver and stole his wallet and keys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrey Police said the taxi driver gave chase, recovering his items when Telfer discarded them, but found £600 cash was gone.

He continued the chase and caught up to Telfer outside a block of flats where Telfer threatened to stab him before making off on foot again, police added.

On October 28, Surrey Police said Telfer booked another taxi, this time under the name of Aaron. Having initially asked to be taken to Tesco and wait while he shopped, Telfer then directed the driver back to the same area of Leatherhead as the first offence, police added.

On arrival, Surrey Police said Telfer once again asked the driver if he had change for a £50 note. The taxi driver said he did, but Telfer then claimed to have change indoors, and went into an address under the pretence of getting change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his return, police said Telfer produced a knife and put it to the taxi driver’s abdomen. He demanded money, taking just over £500 in cash, police added.

Surrey Police said Telfer was identified by a local officer and arrested on November 1 for robbery, theft, and fraud. While in police custody, Telfer refused to come out of his cell and be interviewed.

He was charged on November 2 with two counts of robbery, one count of fraud by false representation, and one count of theft, police said.

Surrey Police said Telfer, of no fixed abode, was convicted of theft, fraud, and robbery at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday, May 15. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer DC Hannah Simmonds said: “Last autumn Telfer wreaked havoc across East Surrey, stealing from innocent, law-abiding people and putting several in fear of serious injury.

“Although we are lucky enough not to have a significant problem with knife crime, we appreciate just how terrifying offences like these are for those affected and will deal robustly with offenders.