On August 18, Sussex Police said a woman in her 40s reported having suffered a sustained assault on the night of August 15 and morning of August 16. She suffered significant injuries requiring hospital treatment, police added.

It was heard that Sam Everitt assaulted his victim throughout the night as they travelled from Croydon to Horsham, leaving her out of consciousness on multiple occasions.

Sussex Police said Everitt, 34, of no fixed address, was identified as a suspect and actively sought for arrest.

Sam Everitt has been jailed for a violent assault on a woman. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

After several address checks and weeks of tracking, police said Everitt was located and arrested on October 18. Sussex Police said he was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

Everitt appeared before Chichester Crown Court and pleaded guilty to Section 20 grievous bodily harm. Sussex Police said he was sentenced to three years and seven months’ imprisonment and handed a five-year retraining order against the victim.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge, police added.

Everitt’s victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Constable Dan Griffiths said: “This was a distressing and prolonged attack on a vulnerable victim who suffered serious injuries as a result of Everitt’s actions.

“Within nine hours of Everitt being in custody, our staff had the evidence collated and he was charged and remanded for court.