Man jailed for vicious domestic abuse offences in East and West Sussex

Police said Matthew Pahlavan, 41, of New Church Road, Hove pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment, assault, and sending communications with intent to cause distress.

Sussex Police said there were numerous incidents between February 2023 and September 2023 which involved Pahlavan causing harm and distress to the same victim, a 41-year-old woman.

Police said Pahlavan, an estate agent owner, would hit his victim, verbally abuse her, threaten her, repeatedly call her and track her. On one occasion, she received over 100 emails in one day from her abuser, Sussex Police added.

During an incident on April 22 in Burgess Hill, police said the victim returned home from work, where Pahlavan was waiting outside for her. Sussex Police said the attempted to block her in and rammed into her car. She managed to get away but he followed her, police added.

Police were called on September 18 and an investigation was launched.

Sussex Police said Pahlavan was jailed for two years and handed a restraining order against the victim until 2031 when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on January 22.

Investigating officer DC Jedrzejewska said: “Pahlavan subjected his victim to extensive abuse which is reflected by the sentence imposed by the courts. She has been supported by specialist officers throughout. The restraining order put in place by the courts will bring peace of mind to the victim.