Man ‘last known to be in Crawley’ wanted on recall to prison

Police said Jie Lin, 21, is wanted on recall to prison. He was recalled on February 8, Sussex Police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Jie Lin, 21, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“He was recalled on 8 February and was last known to be in Crawley.

Sussex Police are searching for Jie Lin, 21, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 731 of 08/02.”

