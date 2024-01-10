Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter after Lewes woman dies at health retreat in Wiltshire

The BBC reported last week that Hongchi Xiao, 60, has appeared at Winchester Crown Court and was remanded into custody after entering a not guilty plea. The BBC said that the 60-year-old, who is from Cloudbreak in California, was charged in November after being extradited to the UK from Australia. The BBC said the workshop in Seend in 2016 is understood to have involved paida lajin therapy, which sees patients being slapped or slapping themselves.