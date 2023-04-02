A man was punched in the face by another man in Eastbourne yesterday morning (Saturday, April 1), police have confirmed.

The attack left the victim with a cut to his eye, which needed treatment at hospital, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the assault, which is reported to have occurred at Old Town Recreation Ground in Longland Road, Eastbourne.

“A man in his 60s was walking his dog in the park around 8.45am on Saturday, April 1 when he was involved in an altercation with another man, who punched him to the face, causing a cut to his eye. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, with dark hair, a tattoo on one arm, and was walking a large dog believed to be a Doberman cross Great Dane.

