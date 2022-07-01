Man 'punched multiple times' in Lewes attack

The victim was walking down the High Street in the direction of Lewes Railway Station when a man, sitting with another man and a woman opposite the Lansdown pub, became verbally abusive, according to police.

Officers added that, when asked to stop, the man’s behaviour became threatening and he punched him the victim multiple times causing an injury requiring hospital treatment.

It happened around 2.30am on Saturday, May 28. Extensive enquiries, including around CCTV, have been completed since the assault and investigating officers are now asking for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Police stock image