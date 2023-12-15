A man has been remanded in custody, charged with affray, robbery and being in possession of a knife in East Sussex, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said officers were called to report of an assault at a shop in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, Brighton at approximately 9.45am on Wednesday, December 6.

The 49-year-old victim, a local man, was treated for a head injury at the scene by the ambulance service, Sussex Police added.

Witnesses reported seeing three men flee the scene in a Blue Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle and the front of a house in Colbourne Avenue minutes later.

Following an extensive search, assisted by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, Sussex Police said two men were arrested.

Police said a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and a 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH).

They were both released on bail pending further enquiries, police added.

Later that day, at 7.30pm, officers were called to Lewes Road in Brighton following a report of a man being robbed at knifepoint.

Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and being in possession of a knife. He was also arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the earlier incident,, police added.