Man remanded in custody after assault and robbery in East Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said officers were called to report of an assault at a shop in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, Brighton at approximately 9.45am on Wednesday, December 6.
The 49-year-old victim, a local man, was treated for a head injury at the scene by the ambulance service, Sussex Police added.
Witnesses reported seeing three men flee the scene in a Blue Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle and the front of a house in Colbourne Avenue minutes later.
Following an extensive search, assisted by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, Sussex Police said two men were arrested.
Police said a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and a 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH).
They were both released on bail pending further enquiries, police added.
Later that day, at 7.30pm, officers were called to Lewes Road in Brighton following a report of a man being robbed at knifepoint.
Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and being in possession of a knife. He was also arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the earlier incident,, police added.
Sussex Police said he was later charged and identified as Charlie Crookes, of Norwich Drive, Brighton. He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 8) and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on January 5 next year, police added.