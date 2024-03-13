Man reported missing from Horsham found

A man reported missing from Horsham has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 12:11 GMT
Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find Lee, who was reported missing yesterday [March 12].

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are happy to say that missing Lee from Horsham has been found.

“Thanks for all your shares of our appeal.”

A man reported missing from Horsham has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture contributedA man reported missing from Horsham has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture contributed
