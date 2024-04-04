Man seen 'acting suspiciously' by Sussex Police officers found with Class A drugs in his pockets
Sussex Police said two men – Markel Brahasani, 23, and Ali Kaca, 28 – have been charged with drug offences following the stop search.
"Officers who were patrolling the Brighton and Hove area carried out a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search on a man who was acting suspiciously,” a police spokesperson said.
"He was found with Class A drugs in his pockets, which were then seized.
“A Section 32 PACE search was then conducted at an address in Farm Road, Hove, where the suspect was seen to enter. More drugs and a police-style baton was found.”
Brahasani, of Buckingham Road, Brighton was arrested and later charged with possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug, police said.
Police said Kaca, of Farm Road, Hove, was arrested and later charged with possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug, supply of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before a court to be fixed on April 26 for a plea hearing, police said.