Police officers who spotted a man 'acting suspiciously' in Brighton, found Class A drugs in his pockets.
Published 4th Apr 2024
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 17:52 BST
Sussex Police said two men – Markel Brahasani, 23, and Ali Kaca, 28 – have been charged with drug offences following the stop search.

"Officers who were patrolling the Brighton and Hove area carried out a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search on a man who was acting suspiciously,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was found with Class A drugs in his pockets, which were then seized.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
“A Section 32 PACE search was then conducted at an address in Farm Road, Hove, where the suspect was seen to enter. More drugs and a police-style baton was found.”

Brahasani, of Buckingham Road, Brighton was arrested and later charged with possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug, police said.

Police said Kaca, of Farm Road, Hove, was arrested and later charged with possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug, supply of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before a court to be fixed on April 26 for a plea hearing, police said.