Man sentenced after three sexual assaults in Horley

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault by touching in Horley.

Surrey Police said Qais Al-Aswad, 26, who was living on Brighton Road in Horley at the time of the offences, was given a six-month custodial sentence suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, the force added.

Police said Al-Aswad was found guilty following a one-day trial at Staines Magistrates’ Court on August 20 and was remanded into custody.

Qais Al-Aswad was living on Brighton Road in Horley at the time of the offences. Picture courtesy of Google

Surrey Police said he was arrested and charged back in June following an investigation into incidents of sexual assault by touching against three different women by a man on a bicycle in Horley between May 23 and June 12.

Police said the first offence took place outside Dentistree on May 23, with further offences taking place outside The Factory Shop on June 4 and June 12.

Detective Inspector Helen Cooper, who investigated the case, said, “I am grateful for the swift action taken by officers who worked to identify Al-Aswad as being responsible for all three offences and ensure he was charged, remanded and brought before the courts.

“Incidents of this nature are distressing and concerning for our local communities.

“As a force, we remain committed to tackling violence against women and girls and I hope the fact that Al-Aswad was quickly identified, charged and remanded into custody shows that reports are taken seriously and will be investigated thoroughly.”