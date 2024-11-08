Man sentenced for violent assault with machete in his East Sussex home

A man has been sentenced over a violent assault in his East Sussex home.

Police said that William Miller, 43, attacked another man using a machete which left the victim with life-changing injuries and with critical blood loss.

Miller was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident in Whitehawk Close on July 14, 2023, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “At Lewes Crown Court on November 7, he was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison.

“The court imposed an extended sentence for dangerousness, which means Miller, of Whitehawk Close, Brighton, will not be released automatically half way through his sentence.

“Instead he must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole.

“He will remain on licence for a further three years and eight months.

“The victim sustained lacerations to his head, back, and hands. Miller went on the run before officers arrived at the scene.

“Sussex Police appealed for information, and Miller handed himself in to Brighton Police Station on July 17 and was arrested and subsequently charged following an investigation by Brighton CID.”

Speaking after the case, Investigating Officer Emily Farley said: "Miller carried out a violent assault using a machete at his home address, leaving his victim critically injured.

“We are grateful to the public who shared our appeal for information to ensure that he was located and prosecuted for this incident.

“We are pleased that a dangerous offender has now been taken off our streets and will serve a significant custodial sentence.”