Man seriously injured in collision on A27 near Chichester - appeal for witnesses

Emergency services were called to the Tangmere Roundabout just before 2am on Saturday, June 11 to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

A 53-year-old man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The A27 was also closed for several hours while officers carried out an investigation. Police have also asked to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.