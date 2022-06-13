Man seriously injured in collision on A27 near Chichester - appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police is continue to appeal for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a collision on the A27 near Chichester.

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:05 pm

Emergency services were called to the Tangmere Roundabout just before 2am on Saturday, June 11 to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

A 53-year-old man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The A27 was also closed for several hours while officers carried out an investigation. Police have also asked to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

They have also asked anyone with relevant dash cam footage to get in touch by emailing [email protected], quoting Op Heydon.

A27 HALNAKER / BOXGROVE 2 AM 11-6-22 CAR TOOK OFF OVER LARGE ROUNDABOUT AND ENDED UPSIDE DOWN IN BUSHES ON THE OTHER SIDE

Read more

How this Bognor Regis singer finally heard her grandfather's voice