Man sought over indecency towards young girls in East Grinstead street

At about 3pm on Monday, February 14 the four girls, aged 14 and 15, were walking along Moat Road, East Grinstead, when the man shouted at them whilst exposing himself and acting indecently towards them, Sussex Police said.

The girls shouted back at him and he ran off.

Sussex Police described the man as being of Middle Eastern appearance, about 5'5"-6" and scruffy, with long brown shoulder length curly hair, wearing a maroon jumper and grey cargo type trousers.

Detective Sergeant Mark Miller said: "There have been no other similar reports and we emphasise that this is a very isolated though concerning incident for the area.

"It is important that we find this man, so if you were in the Moat Road area on mid-Monday afternoon and saw him, or if you think you know who he is, please contact us right away, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 664 of 14/02.