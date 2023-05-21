A man was stabbed in Eastbourne yesterday evening (Saturday, May 20), police have announced.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Hampden Park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man from Brighton sustained a back wound and was taken to hospital following the incident, which occurred at about 6.30pm on Saturday, May 20.

"It is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad