Man stabbed in Eastbourne

A man was stabbed in Eastbourne yesterday evening (Saturday, May 20), police have announced.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st May 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:34 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Hampden Park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man from Brighton sustained a back wound and was taken to hospital following the incident, which occurred at about 6.30pm on Saturday, May 20.

"It is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Were you in the area and did you witness the incident, or any suspicious activity? Contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 118 of 20/05. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”