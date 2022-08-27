Man subjected to unprovoked attack on Littlehampton beach

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the victim – a local man in his 40s – was sitting on the beach close to Harbour Park amusements when he was approached from behind by an unknown man who threw sand in his face and punched him to the face.

Sussex Police said the suspect then picked up a stone and attempted to further assault the victim, before stealing his man bag and making off from the scene. He also took the victim’s shoes, which he dropped a short distance away, police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the incident occurred between 6-7pm on Wednesday, August 24.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked attack on Littlehampton beach

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'5", of stocky build, with short dark hair, police added. He was wearing a black or dark vest top.

PC Mark Linberry, of the Bognor Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “This was an unprovoked attack in a public area. People were seen in the vicinity some of whom were filming on their mobile phones. I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or captured it on camera to please contact us.”

You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220158903.