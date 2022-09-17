Man suffers facial injuries following attack in Fernhurst

Police are appealing for witnesses to the unprovoked assault in Fernhurst.

Police said officers were called to a business premises on Midhurst Road around 6pm on September 9 after a man was attacked by two unknown suspects. The victim suffered facial injuries and later attended hospital for treatment.

Police said the two suspects are described as white men in their mid- to late 20s, one of stocky build and one of slim build, both around 5ft 9ins or 5ft 10ins tall and with dark hair that is short on the sides and longer on top. One man was wearing a grey fleece and shorts, and the other was wearing a jacket and shorts.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen two men matching this description in the area on that day.