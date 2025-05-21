Man sustains facial injuries after attack in Crawley
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in London Road at around 3pm on May 11.
Sussex Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the incident, which occurred close to Crawley Leisure Park.
Police said there were two or three male suspects, described as white, in their 30s and of medium build.
One wore a navy T-shirt and one wore a beige T-shirt, the force added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “After the attack, they made off from the scene in a black Audi A5 in the direction of West Green and the A23.
“Did you see what happened or did you capture anything on camera?
“Report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250089821.”