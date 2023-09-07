Man sustains head injury following assault in East Sussex – Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A man sustained a head injury following an assault in East Sussex, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said officers were called to the area outside Volks Tavern in Madeira Drive, Brighton at around 8.10am on Sunday, August 27 to a report of a 31-year-old man having suffered a head injury following an assault.

Sussex Police said he was taken to hospital by officers for treatment.

A 43-year-old man from Hove was located nearby and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released on conditional bail, police added.

An investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to come forward either online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 347 of 27/08.

