Man sustains injuries following assault outside Crawley convenience store: Have you seen this man?

Police investigating a report of an assault in Crawley would like to identify a man in connection with this incident as he may have information which could assist with their enquiries.

Sussex Police said the assault is suspected to have taken place around 9.35pm on Thursday (April 13) in Dorsten Square, Crawley.

A man was seen leaving a Co-op convenience store, walking to a blue VW and retrieving a weapon from the boot, police added.

Sussex Police said he then attacked another man who was sitting on a bench outside the store.

The victim required medical attention but the injuries are not thought to be life changing of life threatening, police added.

The man police wish to speak with (pictured) is described as being around 25-40 years old, slim build and was wearing a white tracksuit, white socks with white Nike sliders.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man officers wish to speak with is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1443 of 13/04.