Man sustains 'significant injuries' after assault outside Burgess Hill pub
Sussex Police said the incident took place outside the Block and Gasket pub in Church Road at around 4.30pm on April 17.
Police want to speak to these two people in connection with the assault.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these two?
“We would like to speak to them in connection with an assault outside the Block and Gasket pub in Church Road, Burgess Hill.
“A 47-year-old man suffered significant injuries after being assaulted at around 4.30pm on 17 April.
“If you recognise these two people or can help with the investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 993 of 17/04.”
