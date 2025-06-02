Man sustains 'significant injuries' after assault outside Burgess Hill pub

A man sustained 'significant injuries' after being assaulted outside a pub in Burgess Hill, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the incident took place outside the Block and Gasket pub in Church Road at around 4.30pm on April 17.

Police want to speak to these two people in connection with the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these two?

Do you recognise these two? Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

“We would like to speak to them in connection with an assault outside the Block and Gasket pub in Church Road, Burgess Hill.

“A 47-year-old man suffered significant injuries after being assaulted at around 4.30pm on 17 April.

“If you recognise these two people or can help with the investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 993 of 17/04.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Police would like to speak to them in connection with an assault outside the Block and Gasket pub in Church Road, Burgess Hill

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.