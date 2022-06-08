Man taken to hospital following Horsham retail park stabbing

Officers said they responded to reports of a stabbing in Foundry Retail Park at around 7.10pm last night (Tuesday, June 7).

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Officers attended the scene and shortly after located an injured man.

“He has been taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police in Foundry Lane

Officers said they believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.

Residents in the area have been told to expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as officers’ enquiries continue, according to police.

The spokesperson from Sussex Police added, “We would urge anyone with information to contact us quoting serial number 1174 of 07/06.”

An eye-witness said they saw officers, along with three police cars, in Foundry Lane last night.

