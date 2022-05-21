Police said a 33-year-old man sustained ‘serious injuries’ and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The incident happened near the junction with Preston Circus, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “Two men were seen leaving the area.

Sussex Police said they were called to a report of an assault in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton, on Friday night, May 20

“Officers attended the scene, and a 45-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody at this stage.

"Police are keen to identify the second man in connection with this incident who was seen to be carrying a distinctive large blue bean bag.

"Police are also keen to identify two men who were seen to remain with the victim until the ambulance arrived.