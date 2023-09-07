A driver has been arrested after a man was hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in East Sussex, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said a black Jaguar was travelling southbound on the A27 Lewes Road in Brighton when it hit a pedestrian who was waiting at the bus stop, about 11.56pm on Wednesday, September 6.

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to the scene and the victim – a 24-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

The Jaguar came to a stop in Barcombe Road, which runs parallel to the dual carriageway, police added.

Sussex Police said the driver – a 42-year-old woman from Reigate in Surrey – failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She remains in police custody, police added.

A section of the eastbound carriageway remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternative routes for now, Sussex Police confirmed. Sussex Police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or captured it on mobile, dash cam or CCTV – to email [email protected] quoting Operation Thimble.

