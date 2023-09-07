BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision in East Sussex – driver arrested in connection with incident

A driver has been arrested after a man was hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in East Sussex, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST

Police said a black Jaguar was travelling southbound on the A27 Lewes Road in Brighton when it hit a pedestrian who was waiting at the bus stop, about 11.56pm on Wednesday, September 6.

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to the scene and the victim – a 24-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

The Jaguar came to a stop in Barcombe Road, which runs parallel to the dual carriageway, police added.

Sussex Police said the driver – a 42-year-old woman from Reigate in Surrey – failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She remains in police custody, police added.

A section of the eastbound carriageway remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternative routes for now, Sussex Police confirmed. Sussex Police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or captured it on mobile, dash cam or CCTV – to email [email protected] quoting Operation Thimble.

A driver has been arrested after a man was hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in East Sussex, Sussex Police have reported.

1. Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision in East Sussex – driver arrested in connection with incident

A driver has been arrested after a man was hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in East Sussex, Sussex Police have reported. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police said a black Jaguar was travelling southbound on the A27 Lewes Road in Brighton when it hit a pedestrian who was waiting at the bus stop, about 11.56pm on Wednesday, September 6.

2. Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision in East Sussex – driver arrested in connection with incident

Police said a black Jaguar was travelling southbound on the A27 Lewes Road in Brighton when it hit a pedestrian who was waiting at the bus stop, about 11.56pm on Wednesday, September 6. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to the scene and the victim – a 24-year-old local man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

3. Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision in East Sussex – driver arrested in connection with incident

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to the scene and the victim – a 24-year-old local man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Jaguar came to a stop in Barcombe Road, which runs parallel to the dual carriageway, police added.

4. Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision in East Sussex – driver arrested in connection with incident

The Jaguar came to a stop in Barcombe Road, which runs parallel to the dual carriageway, police added. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page