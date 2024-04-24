Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said Jake Finn entered stores and stole items before he was detained by security and then arrested by police.

It follows a series of shoplifting offences in Rye and Hastings throughout February and March, police added.

Police said the 23-year-old, formerly of an address in De La Warr Road, Bexhill, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 18.

Sussex Police said at the hearing he admitted four counts of shop theft and two counts of assault.

A police spokesperson said: “The court was told how the first incident took place in Jempson’s in Rye on February 2 at 9.15pm where he stole vodka. The next morning at 9am he stole more alcohol, fresh juice and a sausage roll.

“Then on March 9 he stole washing tablets from Sainsbury’s in Hastings at 8pm.

“Finally on March 14 he entered Lidl in Hastings at 9pm where he stole beef pots before leaving the store. He was apprehended by security staff and assaulted them.”

Inspector Richard Breeze, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Finn has caused concerns for shop workers in the Hastings and Rother area.

“He was detained and arrested as a repeat offender, and has admitted the charges in court.

“It is not acceptable for any shop workers to have to respond to the threat of theft or assault in their workplace.

“That is why our officers are working closely with businesses and staff in Hastings and Rother to reduce the impact of retail crime.”

Police said Finn, originally from Romney Marsh, Kent, has been made the subject of a monitored curfew requiring him to stay at his place of residence between 7am and 7pm and to cooperate with the Probation Service.