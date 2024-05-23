Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man wanted for numerous thefts in East Sussex has been found by Sussex Police

Tyrese Cannon, 19, was wanted by police for the thefts but has been found following a public appeal by the force.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm that previously wanted Tyrese Cannon was located following a public appeal to find him earlier this month.

"The 19-year-old of Oak Road, Bexhill, appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court earlier this month, charged with three counts of burglary other than a dwelling.

"He was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on June 19 to answer the charges.