Man wanted for numerous thefts in East Sussex found by Sussex Police

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 16:30 BST
Tyrese Cannon, 19, was wanted by police for the thefts but has been found following a public appeal by the force.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm that previously wanted Tyrese Cannon was located following a public appeal to find him earlier this month.

"The 19-year-old of Oak Road, Bexhill, appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court earlier this month, charged with three counts of burglary other than a dwelling.

"He was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on June 19 to answer the charges.

"Officers have thanked the public for their help to find him.”