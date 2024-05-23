Man wanted for numerous thefts in East Sussex found by Sussex Police
A man wanted for numerous thefts in East Sussex has been found by Sussex Police
Tyrese Cannon, 19, was wanted by police for the thefts but has been found following a public appeal by the force.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm that previously wanted Tyrese Cannon was located following a public appeal to find him earlier this month.
"The 19-year-old of Oak Road, Bexhill, appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court earlier this month, charged with three counts of burglary other than a dwelling.
"He was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on June 19 to answer the charges.
"Officers have thanked the public for their help to find him.”