Man wanted for series of burglaries in Hastings

CCTV from Judges Bakery in High Street captured a person entering the premises around 4.55am on August 25. The suspect was disturbed by a staff member and ran from the store with a number of charity collection tins, police say.

Officers would like to speak to the person in the image as part of their ongoing enquires into this burglary, and a number of others in Hastings Old Town and the town centre. According to police, one man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody at this time.