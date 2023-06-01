A man who was arrested following a 12-car collision in Worthing in 2021 is wanted by police after failing to attend court to face charges in connection with the incident, Sussex Police have said.

Police said that Marcus Cresswell, 34, of no fixed address, was detained by members of the public after allegedly driving a Ford Transit van through queuing traffic on the A27 on October 1, 2021.

Police said that this caused multiple collisions and minor injuries to a number of occupants of other vehicles. Police added that Cresswell has connections to Brighton.

Sussex Police said that Marcus Cresswell is wanted after failing to attend court

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorised charging him with failing to stop at a road traffic collision, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and criminal damage (to a police cell).

“He was summonsed to court by postal requisition to face charges on May 3, 2022, but this was returned undelivered as not known at the address he provided. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest. However, despite extensive enquiries, he remains outstanding and an appeal has been made for information to locate him.”

Police are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or who may have seen him, to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1040 of 01/10/2021.